Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: 4x6 turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, gold fish crackers, cinnamon roll, pears, milk
Thursday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad/dressing, fresh mixed fruit, black bean salsa/chips, milk
Friday: Maple glazed waffle/syrup, sausage links, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, strawberry/apple parfait, milk
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!