 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland school lunch menus
View Comments

Siouxland school lunch menus

{{featured_button_text}}
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: 4x6 turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, gold fish crackers, cinnamon roll, pears, milk

Thursday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad/dressing, fresh mixed fruit, black bean salsa/chips, milk

Friday: Maple glazed waffle/syrup, sausage links, carrots/celery sticks/peanut butter, strawberry/apple parfait, milk

 

+1 
Menu
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News