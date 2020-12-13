Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Mini tacos (3) (K-8), mini tacos (4) (9-12), tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk
Tuesday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, bread & margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, pears, milk
Wednesday: Cheese breadsticks w/marinara, oven-roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk
Thursday: Chicken Pot Pie, biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pear, milk
Friday: 4x6 Pepperoni Pizza (K-5), Big Daddy Pepperoni Pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, peaches, holiday cookie, milk
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!