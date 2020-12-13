 Skip to main content
Siouxland school lunch menus
Siouxland school lunch menus

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Mini tacos (3) (K-8), mini tacos (4) (9-12), tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk

Tuesday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, bread & margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, pears, milk

Wednesday: Cheese breadsticks w/marinara, oven-roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk

Thursday: Chicken Pot Pie, biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pear, milk

Friday: 4x6 Pepperoni Pizza (K-5), Big Daddy Pepperoni Pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, peaches, holiday cookie, milk

