Siouxland school lunch menus

Siouxland school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Teriyaki beef dippers, corn, biscuit with jelly, pineapple tidbits, black bean salsa/chips, milk

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, rice pilaf, dinner salad/dressing, bread/margarine, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, pretzel goldfish crackers, whole grain cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk

Thursday: Mac & cheese, green beans, PB & jelly sandwich, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk

Friday: Beef & cheese taco with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

