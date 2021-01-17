Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Lasagna w sauce, bread & margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday: Macaroni & cheese, PB and Jelly sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk
Wednesday: Chili soup w/ ched. goldfish, dinner salad/cauliflower, corn bread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: Spaghetti w meatballs, string cheese stick, Fr. mixed veggies, bread & margarine, strawberries/mixed berries, milk
Friday: Fiestada pizza w salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced fresh oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk