Siouxland school lunch menus
Siouxland school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Lasagna w sauce, bread & margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday: Macaroni & cheese, PB and Jelly sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk

Wednesday: Chili soup w/ ched. goldfish, dinner salad/cauliflower, corn bread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: Spaghetti w meatballs, string cheese stick, Fr. mixed veggies, bread & margarine, strawberries/mixed berries, milk

Friday: Fiestada pizza w salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced fresh oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

