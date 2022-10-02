 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Corn Dog, Baked beans, Pickle Spear, Mandarin Oranges, Milk 

Tuesday: Country Fried steak on a bun, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Grape tomatoes/dip, Peaches, Milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, Celery/carrot sticks/peanut butter, Pears, Whole grain cinnamon roll, Pretzel Goldfish crackers, Milk

Thursday: Chicken tenders, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Fresh mixed greens/dressing, Banana, Bread/margarine, Milk

Friday: Sweet bread taco with lettuce/cheese, Black bean salsa/chips, Fruit cocktail, Baby carrots/dip, Milk  

Menu
