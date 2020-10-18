Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Chicken chili crispito/cheese, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk
Tuesday: Cheeseburger/bun, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fresh pineapple, milk
Wednesday: Goulash, dinner salad/tomatoes, string cheese, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: Deep dish pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, harvest cookie, milk
Friday: Pork riblet/BBQ sauce, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
