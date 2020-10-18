 Skip to main content
Siouxland school lunch menus
Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Chicken chili crispito/cheese, black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Cheeseburger/bun, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fresh pineapple, milk

Wednesday: Goulash, dinner salad/tomatoes, string cheese, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday: Deep dish pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, harvest cookie, milk

Friday: Pork riblet/BBQ sauce, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk

 

