 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland school lunch menus
View Comments

Siouxland school lunch menus

{{featured_button_text}}
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, pickle spears, pineapple tidbits, bread/margarine, milk

Tuesday: Goulash, string cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes bread & margarine, mandarin oranges, milk

Wednesday: Fish sticks/tartar sauce, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread & margarine, peaches, milk

Thursday: Nacho Bites (6) (K-5), nacho bites (8) (6-12), dinner salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk

Friday: Pizza burger/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, ranch wedges, sliced pickles, peaches

+1 
Menu
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News