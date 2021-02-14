Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, pickle spears, pineapple tidbits, bread/margarine, milk
Tuesday: Goulash, string cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes bread & margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
Wednesday: Fish sticks/tartar sauce, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread & margarine, peaches, milk
Thursday: Nacho Bites (6) (K-5), nacho bites (8) (6-12), dinner salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk
Friday: Pizza burger/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, ranch wedges, sliced pickles, peaches
