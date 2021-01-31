 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland school lunch menus
View Comments

Siouxland school lunch menus

{{featured_button_text}}
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Mini tacos (3) (K-8), mini tacos (4) (9-12), tossed salad/dressing, refried bens, applesauce, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), biscuit and margarine, milk

Wednesday: Buritto w salsa, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk

Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, broc/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk

Friday: 4x6 Pepperoni pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/carrots, apricots, f. free vanilla pudding, milk

+1 
Menu
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News