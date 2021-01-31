Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Mini tacos (3) (K-8), mini tacos (4) (9-12), tossed salad/dressing, refried bens, applesauce, milk
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), biscuit and margarine, milk
Wednesday: Buritto w salsa, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk
Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes and gravy, broc/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk
Friday: 4x6 Pepperoni pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/carrots, apricots, f. free vanilla pudding, milk