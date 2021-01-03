 Skip to main content
Siouxland school lunch menus
Siouxland school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Beef & cheese taco w salsa, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, fresh orange slices (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Tuesday: Cherry blossom chicken stir fry, fried rice, bread & margarine, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broc/cauliflower/dip, pretzel goldfish crackers, W.G. cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk

Thursday: Salisbury steak w glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk

Friday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk

Menu
