Siouxland school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Mini tacos (6) with salsa (K-8), mini tacos (11) with salsa (9-12), refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, cheddar cheese cubes, applesauce, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, biscuit/margarine, carrots sticks/dip, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Wednesday: Burrito with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk

Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk

Friday: 4 x 6 pepperoni pizza (K-5), big daddy turkey pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/carrots, fat free vanilla pudding, apricots, milk

Menu
