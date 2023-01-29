Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Mini tacos (6) with salsa (K-8), mini tacos (11) with salsa (9-12), refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, cheddar cheese cubes, applesauce, milk
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, biscuit/margarine, carrots sticks/dip, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Wednesday: Burrito with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk
Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk
Friday: 4 x 6 pepperoni pizza (K-5), big daddy turkey pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/carrots, fat free vanilla pudding, apricots, milk