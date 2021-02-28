 Skip to main content
Siouxland school lunch menus
Siouxland school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Mini corn dogs (5) (K-5), mini corn dogs (6) (6-12), baked beans, ranch wedges, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Taco fiesta, lettuce/shredded cheese, flour tortilla, black bean salsa, pears, milk

Wednesday: Chili, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, W.G. cinnamon roll, peaches, ched. cheese goldfish crackers, milk

Thursday: Meatloaf w gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll w margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk

Friday: Multi-cheese French bread pizza, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, f. fr. vanilla pudding, milk

Menu
