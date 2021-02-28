Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Mini corn dogs (5) (K-5), mini corn dogs (6) (6-12), baked beans, ranch wedges, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Taco fiesta, lettuce/shredded cheese, flour tortilla, black bean salsa, pears, milk
Wednesday: Chili, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, W.G. cinnamon roll, peaches, ched. cheese goldfish crackers, milk
Thursday: Meatloaf w gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll w margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday: Multi-cheese French bread pizza, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, f. fr. vanilla pudding, milk
