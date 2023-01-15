 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland school lunch menus

Siouxland school lunch menus

  • 0
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Lasagna with sauce, bread/margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday: Macaroni & cheese, PB & jelly sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk

Wednesday: Chili with cheddar goldfish, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, cornbread/honey butter, milk

Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, string cheese stick, fresh mixed veggies, bread/margarine, strawberries/mixed berries, milk

Friday: Fiestada pizza with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced fresh oranges, milk

+1 
Menu
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News