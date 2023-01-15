Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Lasagna with sauce, bread/margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday: Macaroni & cheese, PB & jelly sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk
Wednesday: Chili with cheddar goldfish, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, cornbread/honey butter, milk
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, string cheese stick, fresh mixed veggies, bread/margarine, strawberries/mixed berries, milk
Friday: Fiestada pizza with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced fresh oranges, milk