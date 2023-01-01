Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: NO SCHOOL - WINTER BREAK
Tuesday: Bean & cheese burrito with salsa, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, pretzel goldfish crackers, whole grain cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk
Thursday: Salisbury steak with glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk
Friday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk