Siouxland school lunch menus

Siouxland school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: NO SCHOOL - WINTER BREAK

Tuesday: Bean & cheese burrito with salsa, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, pretzel goldfish crackers, whole grain cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk

Thursday: Salisbury steak with glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk

Friday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk

