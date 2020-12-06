 Skip to main content
Siouxland school lunch menus
Siouxland school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Pork Parmesan flatbread with mozzarella cheese/marinara, dinner salad/tomatoes, orange slices (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, celery sticks/dip, bread & margarine, applesauce

Wednesday: Chicken fajita wrap, lettuce/pico/sh. cheese, refried beans, salsa, sliced apples

Thursday: Goulash, dinner salad/tomatoes, string cheese stick, bread & margarine, mandarin oranges

Friday: Tavern on a bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, Christmas cookie, pear, milk

Menu
