Siouxland school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pork Parmesan flatbread with mozzarella cheese/marinara, dinner salad/tomatoes, orange slices (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, celery sticks/dip, bread & margarine, applesauce
Wednesday: Chicken fajita wrap, lettuce/pico/sh. cheese, refried beans, salsa, sliced apples
Thursday: Goulash, dinner salad/tomatoes, string cheese stick, bread & margarine, mandarin oranges
Friday: Tavern on a bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, Christmas cookie, pear, milk
