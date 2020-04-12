'Songs for the Shut-ins' to be streamed on Encounter Center Facebook page

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present Brian Mathers, from Play It Forward, with his offering of "Songs for the Shut-ins," a comedic look at our times through music, at 2 p.m. April 19.

His performance will be streamed live on the Facebook page of the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and Betty Strong Encounter Center.

This presentation is about Point of View. Brian looks at the topic of being alone and closed off from friends and family, in a comedic and heartwarming way that he presents through selections from popular music, musical theater tunes, and film songs.

Play It Forward was formed to support local charitable causes and organizations. It has performed in and around Siouxland for the past decade contributing to fundraisers that have generated more than $250,000 for local non-profits. The group’s tagline, "Music on a Mission," reflects its desire to use art to support good works in our community.

