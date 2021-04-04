 Skip to main content
Songs from the Nebraska cattle trail to be highlighted at Encounter Center show
Joan Wells and Kris Simon

Joan Wells and Kris Simon will bring songs of the West to the Betty Strong Encounter Center April 11.

 Earl Horlyk

SIOUX CITY -- The Lincoln, Nebraska-based duo Joan Wells and Kris Simon will be presenting "Up the Nebraska Cattle Trail and Songs of the West" as a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream event.

The program will be available at 2 p.m. April 11 at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com.  

In 1867, with a surplus of cattle in Texas, cattle drives brought hundreds of thousands of cattle to Nebraska. Herds were gathered near San Antonio, Texas, and driven up the Western Trail to Ogallala, Nebraska. During these four-month drives, cowboys would pass the time singing life on the trail.

Wells, a vocalist and guitarist, and Simon, a vocalist, guitarist, pianist and banjo player, will tell about the cattle drives and the origin of western music while singing the songs of the early-day cowboys.

"The audience can expect a hand-clapping, foot-stomping good time as we blend vocals, comedy and instrumentals together in rich arrangements," Wells said.

