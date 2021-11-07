South Sioux City receives funding to improve services

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Public Library has received a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Service as well as the American Rescue Plan Act 2021 to upgrade the library's technology.
This includes self-service faxing, card payments and a new computer reservation system.
"This new system will allow is to serve our community safely and accurately," library director Cicely Douglas said.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for America's libraries and museums.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
