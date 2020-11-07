 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special 'Candid History of Thanksgiving' coming to Encounter Center
View Comments

Special 'Candid History of Thanksgiving' coming to Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – Morningside College religious studies professor emeritus Bruce Forbes will be presenting “Pilgrims, Feasting and Football: A Candid History of Thanksgiving” during an online Betty Strong Encounter Center program.

It can be accessed at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com, beginning at 2 p.m. Nov. 15.

Bruce Forbes

Forbes

Forbes is the author of “Christmas: A Candid History” and “America’s Favorite Holidays: Candid Histories,” as well as the co-editor of “Religious and Popular Culture in America.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News