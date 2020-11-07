Special 'Candid History of Thanksgiving' coming to Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY – Morningside College religious studies professor emeritus Bruce Forbes will be presenting “Pilgrims, Feasting and Football: A Candid History of Thanksgiving” during an online Betty Strong Encounter Center program.
It can be accessed at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com, beginning at 2 p.m. Nov. 15.
Forbes is the author of “Christmas: A Candid History” and “America’s Favorite Holidays: Candid Histories,” as well as the co-editor of “Religious and Popular Culture in America.”
