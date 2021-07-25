Spencer author's book selected for review by prestigious literary organization

SPENCER, Iowa -- "Betty: A Memoir," a nonfiction book written by Spencer-based writer Mary McSwain Steele, was recently selected for review by Midwest Book Review (MBR), a nonprofit organization promoting literacy, library usage and small press publishing.

Of the 1,500 books submitted to MBR for consideration each month, only around 450 are reviewed.

"A fully absorbing and inherently engaging read, 'Betty: A Memoir' is a riveting read from first page to last," MBR wrote.

The book was written as a series of letters to the late Betty Rosson McSwain by her daughter Steele, who is an award-winning newspaper reporter. It was published in March 2021.

"Betty: A Memoir" is available for purchase at local bookstores like Book People and Sioux City Gifts. It is also sold in e-book form at online retailers like Amazon.com.

