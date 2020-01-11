St. Augustine portrait dedication celebrates 14 years at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- "The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission," an exhibit featuring portraits by award-winning photographer Father Don Doll, will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Located on the Winnebago Indian Reservation, St. Augustine Indian Mission was founded in 1909 by Sister Katharine Drexel. The private, nonprofit school enrolls kindergarten through eighth grade students of diverse faiths and heritages. They study traditional language and culture along with a solid core of academics.

The Center and St. Augustine will celebrate their 14-year collaboration with a program for Doll, the St. Augustine students and faculty, along with members of the public.

Doll's photography has been featured in National Geographic Magazine as well as in many books.

The Betty Strong Encounter Center's mission of "Commemorating a History of Encounters" that occurred before and after the expedition has inspired this long-term relationship fostered by the two groups.

