St. Augustine portrait exhibit opening postponed to Feb. 6

SIOUX CITY -- A program to open an exhibit featuring portraits of “The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission in Winnebago, Nebraska” by award-winning photographer Fr. Don Doll, S.J., has been re-scheduled to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The Center and St. Augustine will celebrate this 14-year collaboration with a program for the St. Augustine school students and faculty, and is free and open to the public. The Children of the St. Augustine Mission also are appearing in a calendar that displays 13 full-color portraits of the students recently shot by Fr. Doll at the historic Mission.

St. Augustine Indian Mission is on the Winnebago Reservation 22 miles southwest of Sioux City. The private, nonprofit school enrolls students kindergarten through eighth grade of diverse faiths and heritages.

Fr. Doll’s 20-by-30-inch portraits celebrate students educated at the mission. ”Photographs reveal cultures and help other people see those cultures. When you make these pictures larger than life it says, ‘These people are special. We treasure them,”’ states Fr. Doll.

