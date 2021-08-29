Stone Park ranger to speak at Audubon Society

SIOUX CITY -- The Loess Hills Audubon Society will hold their regular meeting and program at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wahkaw Shelter in Stone State Park.

The program will feature the program, “Stone State Park Update,” by Jacob Schaben, park ranger with Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Schaben has worked at Stone State Park for two years.

Prior to his work in Stone Park, he worked at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. He will share some information on current park projects, park history, along with other interesting things happening in the area.

Before the presentation the public is invited to bring their own food and beverage and socialize at 6 p.m. The program begins at 7.

Wahkaw Shelter is located at 200 Wahkaw Cir., Sioux City. To get there, travel south from the park office on Pammel Road until reaching a T-intersection. Take a left at the T-intersection and arrive at Wahkaw Shelter.

For more information on the Audubon Society or the Thursday program contact Dawn Snyder at 712-258-0838 or dsnyder@woodburyparks.org.

