'Story Time with Lewis & Clark' art contest workshop at Interpretive Center
'Story Time with Lewis & Clark' art contest workshop at Interpretive Center

Lewis and Clark art contest

Students are invited to draw a picture for this year’s art contest, “Story Time with Lewis & Clark,” at the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Artwork must be submitted to the center by April 1.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- A drop-in workshop for kids, preschool through sixth grade, working on entries for the "Story Time with Lewis & Clark" art contest, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

This drop-in workshop is designed for kids needing help beginning or finishing their projects. Art supplies and treats will be supplied.

The "Story Time with Lewis and Clark" art contest invites participants to draw Lewis and Clark, or any member of their crew, in a scene from a favorite book, a movie or even a video game. Three winners will be chosen and each will receive a $50 prize.

Students are classified in preschool through first grade; second and third grade; and fourth through sixth grade. Artwork must be original and submitted by April 1 to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, IA 51103, or to SOlson@siouxcitylcic.com.

For contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com. Contestants must complete and include the submisision form, available on the website, with the entry.

