Storytime for kids at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

SIOUX CITY -- Preschoolers are welcome to come with an adult to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd. (Hwy 12), at 10 a.m. Tuesday for a special story time. 

The books "Circus," "Color Zoo" and "Color Farm," by Lois Ehlert, a featured author, will be read. There will also be craft-making and a short hike, weather permitting. 

Prepare to be outdoors and dress appropriately for the weather. There is a limit of 20 people. Attendees must pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.

