Student submissions wanted for Siouxland Catholic Radio's first art fest

SIOUX CITY -- Area Catholic school students are encouraged to submit art pieces for Siouxland Catholic Radio's first-ever Art Festival.
Students from 1st through 12th grades, who are either enrolled in a Catholic school of home-schooled, may crate a visual art submission to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary by 3 p.m. April 1 for the festival, with a theme of "Mary, Mother of God and Our Mother, A Model of the Perfect Communicator."
A winner for each grade level will be named during the April 19 - 23 Art Festival.
For eligibility rules, information on the art festival and ways to submit art, contact Siouxland Catholic Radio's Lisa Niebuhr at lisaniebuhr@fhradio.com or 712224-5342.