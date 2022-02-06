 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student submissions wanted for Siouxland Catholic Radio's first art fest

  • 0
siouxland catholic radio art fest
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Area Catholic school students are encouraged to submit art pieces for Siouxland Catholic Radio's first-ever Art Festival.

Students from 1st through 12th grades, who are either enrolled in a Catholic school of home-schooled, may crate a visual art submission to honor the Blessed Virgin Mary by 3 p.m. April 1 for the festival, with a theme of "Mary, Mother of God and Our Mother, A Model of the Perfect Communicator."

A winner for each grade level will be named during the April 19 - 23 Art Festival. 

For eligibility rules, information on the art festival and ways to submit art, contact Siouxland Catholic Radio's Lisa Niebuhr at lisaniebuhr@fhradio.com or 712224-5342.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: CAN: FREEDOM CONVOY: TRUCKERS PROTEST QUEBEC CITY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News