Students to perform holiday tunes in Encounter Center program
Students to perform holiday tunes in Encounter Center program

Betty Strong Encounter Center

Students from Siouxland area schools will be performing holiday songs at the Betty Strong Encounter Center Dec. 13. The performance will be streamed live on Facebook.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Students from Siouxland area schools will be performing holiday songs at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at 2 p.m. Dec. 13.

The performance will be streamed at Facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com.

The center, located at 900 Larsen Park Road, has brought together students from around the area to offer the community "A Holiday Gift."

The program will consist of musical offerings from elementary to high school-aged children. Some of the schools that may be participating will be from Sioux City, Winnebago, Sloan, Ponca and Moville.

For more information on the Betty Strong Encounter Center and the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242.

