Susan B. Anthony's connection to Sioux City to be traced during Encounter Center lecture

SIOUX CITY -- Historian and writer Russ Gifford will give a lecture on "Susan B. Anthony and Sioux City," as a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook presentation at 2 p.m. Nov. 1.

Gifford will be tracing Anthony's visits to Sioux City in 1871, 1877 and 1888 -- an era when Sioux City grew in regional importance while Anthony's efforts and leadership helped the role of women in America.

"Anthony spoke the truth as she saw it in her lectures. But she achieved her point," Gifford said. "There is a reason Anthony becomes the first actual woman honored on U.S. currency: She never gave up, and she never gave ground, no matter how heated the discussions became."

Gifford is a senior lecturer at Western Iowa Tech Community College's Lifelong Learning Institute. He is also the author of "Spectacular Voyage: Lewis and Clark in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota."

"Susan B. Anthony and Sioux City" can be accessed at Facebook.com/sclandc.

