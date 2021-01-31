The Langleys to perform 'heart-warming' Encounter Center show

SIOUX CITY -- Jack and Mike Langley will perform a program of cold weather music as part of a Betty Strong Encounter Center Facebook Live show.

The presentation will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc.

"Shake Off the Winter Blues" will feature the father and son team, who have become one of the Center's favorite duos.

The Langleys, both Iowa Rock 'N Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductees, have entertained audiences in Siouxland, across the country and around the world for more than 40 years.

