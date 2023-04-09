SIOUX CITY — The life of America's first president will be examined when historian and author Don Hickey presents "George Washington: The Indispensable Man" at 2 p.m. April 16 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Hickey, a retired Wayne State College history professor, calls Washington "the indispensable man" due to the central role he played in securing America's independence from England, while launching a new nation that many Europeans thought would never survive.

Hickey's presentation is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the program.

For more information on upcoming programs, call 712-224-5242 or go to siouxcitylcic.com.