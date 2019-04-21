Hardcover fiction
1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens
2. THE CORNWALLS ARE GONE, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois
3. THE SAVIOR, by J.R. Ward
4. RUN AWAY, by Harlan Coben
5. CELTIC EMPIRE, by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler
Hardcover nonfiction
1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama
2. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover
3. THE MATRIARCH, by Susan Page
4. THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY, by Ben Shapiro
5. MAYBE YOU SHOULD TALK TO SOMEONE, by Lori Gottlieb
Advice, how-to & miscellaneous
1. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis
2. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis
3. THE PATH MADE CLEAR, by Oprah Winfrey
4. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A ........., by Mark Manson
5. A LOVE LETTER LIFE, by Jeremy and Audrey Roloff
Children's picture books
1. WE ARE THE GARDENERS, by Joanna Gaines and Kids, illustrated by Julianna Swaney
2. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin
3. PETE THE CAT: BIG EASTER ADVENTURE, by James Dean and Kimberly Dean
4. DON'T LET THEM DISAPPEAR, by Chelsea Clinton, illustrated by Gianna Marino
5. A PIGLET NAMED MERCY, by Kate DiCamillo, illustrated by Chris Van Dusen