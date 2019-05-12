Hardcover fiction
1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens
2. NEON PREY, by John Sandford
3. REDEMPTION, by David Baldacci
4. LOST ROSES, by Martha Hall Kelly
5. WAR OF THE SPARK: RAVNICA, by Greg Weisman
Hardcover nonfiction
1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama
2. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover
3. THE MOMENT OF LIFT, by Melinda Gates
4. THE SECOND MOUNTAIN, by David Brooks
5. LIFE WILL BE THE DEATH OF ME, by Chelsea Handler
Advice, how-to & miscellaneous
1. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo
2. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis
3. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis
4. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A --------, by Mark Manson
5. CRIBSHEET, by Emily Oster
Children's picture books
1. DEAR BOY, by Paris Rosenthal and Jason Rosenthal, illustrated by Holly Hatam
2. WE ARE THE GARDENERS, by Joanna Gaines and Kids, illustrated by Julianna Sawney
3. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin
4. DEAR GIRL, by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Paris Rosenthal, illustrated by Holly Hatam
5. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin, illustrated by Daniel Salmieri