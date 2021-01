THE NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett

2. THE SCORPION'S TAIL, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

3. NEIGHBORS, by Danielle Steel

4. STAR WARS: LIGHT OF THE JEDI, by Charles Soule

5. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A PROMISED LAND, by Barack Obama

2. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey

3. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson

4. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle

5. A SWIM IN A POND IN THE RAIN, by George Saunders

Advice, how-to & miscellaneous

1. KEEP SHARP, by Sanjay Gupta with Kristin Loberg

2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy