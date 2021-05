THE NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. OCEAN PREY, by John Sanford

2. THE HILL WE CLIMB, by Amanda Gorman

3. THE DEVIL'S HAND, by Jack Carr

4. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah

5. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig

Hardcover nonfiction

1. ON THE HOUSE, by John Boehner

2. THE CODE BREAKER, by Walter Isaacson

3. BROKEN HORSES, by Brandi Carlile

4. EMPIRE OF PAIN, by Patrick Radden Keefe

5. GREENLIGHTS, by Matthew McConaughey

Advice, how-to & miscellaneous

1. THE WOMEN OF THE BIBLE SPEAK, by Shannon Bream

2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy

3. THE HERO CODE, by William H. McRaven