THE NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. INVISIBLE, by Danielle Steel

2. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY, by Matt Haig

3. CALL US WHAT WE CARRY, by Amanda Gorman

4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY, by Amor Towles

5. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave

Hardcover nonfiction

1. UNTHINKABLE, by Jamie Raskin

2. THE 1619 PROJECT, edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein

3. WILL, by Will Smith and Mark Manson

4. CRYING IN H MART, by Michelle Zauner

5. THE STORYTELLER, by Dave Grohl

Advice, how-to & miscellaneous

1. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear

2. ATLAS OF THE HEART, by Brené Brown

3. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy

4. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A F*CK, by Mark Manson

5. THE COMFORTABLE KITCHEN, by Alex Snodgrass

Children's picture books

1. STACEY'S EXTRAORDINARY WORDS, by Stacey Abrams, illustrated by Kitt Thomas

2. THE YEAR WE LEARNED TO FLY, by Jacqueline Woodson, Illustrated by Rafael López

3. CHANGE SINGS, by Amanda Gorman, illustrated by Loren Lang

4. THE 1619 PROJECT: BORN ON THE WATER, by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renée Watson, Illustrated by Nikkolas Smith

5. LITTLE BLUE TRUCK'S VALENTINE, by Alice Shertle, illustrated by Jill McElmurry

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0