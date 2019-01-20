Hardcover fiction
1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens
2. VERSES FOR THE DEAD, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
3. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham
4. FIRE AND BLOOD, by George R.R. Martin
5. EVERY BREATH, by Nicholas Sparks
Hardcover nonfiction
1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama
2. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover
3. THE POINT OF IT ALL, by Charles Krauthammer
4. THE LIBRARY BOOK, by Susan Orlean
5. BRIEF ANSWERS TO THE BIG QUESTIONS, by Stephen Hawking
Advice, how-to & miscellaneous
1. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis
2. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo
3. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A ........., by Mark Manson
4. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero
5. CAN'T HURT ME, by David Goggins
Children's picture books
1. P IS FOR PTERODACTYL, by Raj Haldar and Chris Carpenter, illustrated by Maria Tina Beddia
2. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin, illustrated by Daniel Salmieri
3. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin
4. THE DAY THE CRAYONS QUIT, by Drew Daywalt, illustrated by Oliver Jeffers
5. ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER, by Andrea Beaty, illustrated by David Roberts