THE NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. SOOLEY, by John Grisham

2. THE HILL WE CLIMB, by Amanda Gorman

3. FINDING ASHLEY, by Danielle Steel

4. A GAMBLING MAN, by David Baldacci

5. THE FOUR WINDS, by Kristin Hannah

Hardcover nonfiction

1. WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU?, by Bruce D. Perry and Ophrah Winfrey

2. THE BOMBER MAFIA, by Malcolm Gladwell

3. YOU ARE YOUR BEST THING, edited by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown

4. HOW Y'ALL DOING?, by Leslie Jordan

5. OUT OF MANY, ONE, by George W. Bush

Advice, how-to & miscellaneous

1. WORLD TRAVEL, by Anthony Bourdain and Laurie Woolever

2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy