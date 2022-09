THE NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLERS

Hardcover fiction

1. ALL GOOD PEOPEL HERE, by Ashley Flowers with Alex Kiester

2. THE CHALLENGE, by Danielle Steel

3. OVERKILL, by Sandra Brown

4. THE 6:20 MAN, by David Baldacci

5. THE HOTEL NANTUCKET, by Elin Hilderbrand

Hardcover nonfiction

1. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy

2. PATH LIT MY LIGHTNING, by David Maraniss

3. CRYING IN H MART, by Michelle Zauner

4. DIANA, WILLIAM, AND HARRY, by James Patterson and Chris Mooney

5. FINDING ME, by Viola Davis

Advice, how-to & miscellaneous

1. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear

2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy

3. ATLAS OF THE HEART, by Brené Brown

4. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A F*CK, by Mark Manson

5. THE FIVE LOVE LANGUAGES, by Gary Chapman

Children's picture books

1. TIME FOR SCHOOL, LITTLE BLUE TRUCK, by Alice Shertle, illustrated by Jill McElmurry

2. WE DON'T EAT OUR CLASSMATES!, by Ryan T. Higgins

3. THE PIGEON HAS TO GO TO SCHOOL!, by Mo Willems

4. THE DAY THE CRAYONS QUIT, by Drew Daywalt, illustrated by Oliver Jeffers

5. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin, illustrated by Daniel Salmieri