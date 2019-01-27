Hardcover fiction
1. AN ANONYMOUS GIRL, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
2. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens
3. TURNING POINT, by Danielle Steel
4. THE NEW IBERIA BLUES, by James Lee Burke
5. THE RECKONING, by John Grisham
Hardcover nonfiction
1. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama
2. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover
3. THE FIRST CONSPIRACY, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch
4. THE TRUTHS WE HOLD, by Kamala Harris
5. THE POINT OF IT ALL, by Charles Krauthammer
Advice, how-to & miscellaneous
1. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis
2. THE LIFE-CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP, by Marie Kondo
3. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A ........., by Mark Manson
4. IT'S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THIS WAY, by Lysa TerKeurst
5. THE CLEAN PLATE, by Gwyneth Paltrow
Children's picture books
1. SUPERHEROES ARE EVERYWHERE, by Kamala Harris, illustrated by Mechal Renee Roe
2. DRAGONS LOVE TACOS, by Adam Rubin, illustrated by Daniel Salmieri
3. P IS FOR PTERODACTYL, by Raj Haldar and Chris Carpenter, illustrated by Maria Tina Beddia
4. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin
5. THE DAY THE CRAYONS QUIT, by Drew Daywalt, illustrated by Oliver Jeffers