 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'The Quasi-War' to be discussed during Encounter Center livestreamed presentation
View Comments

'The Quasi-War' to be discussed during Encounter Center livestreamed presentation

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Wayne State College professor Don Hickey will be presenting "The Quasi-War: America's First Limited War, 1798-1801," as a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream presentation.

don hickey

Hickey

The program will be available at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc at 2 p.m. Feb. 28. 

In this presentation, Hickey will discuss America's undeclared naval war with France, a contest that is all but forgotten today. Known as "the Quasi-War," the conflict proved remarkably successful for the fledgling young republic against one of the great powers of Europe.

A specialist in early American history and American military history, Hickey is the author of "The War of 1812: A Forgotten Conflict," and "Nebraska Moments: Glimpses of Nebraska's Past."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why double masking works better

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News