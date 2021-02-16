'The Quasi-War' to be discussed during Encounter Center livestreamed presentation

SIOUX CITY -- Wayne State College professor Don Hickey will be presenting "The Quasi-War: America's First Limited War, 1798-1801," as a Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream presentation.

The program will be available at siouxcitylcic.com and facebook.com/sclandc at 2 p.m. Feb. 28.

In this presentation, Hickey will discuss America's undeclared naval war with France, a contest that is all but forgotten today. Known as "the Quasi-War," the conflict proved remarkably successful for the fledgling young republic against one of the great powers of Europe.

A specialist in early American history and American military history, Hickey is the author of "The War of 1812: A Forgotten Conflict," and "Nebraska Moments: Glimpses of Nebraska's Past."

