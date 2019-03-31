SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Seipp and Sheets trumpet and organ duo will be giving a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dordt College's B.J. Haan Auditorium, 498 Fourth St. NE.
The free, open-to-the-public concert -- featuring Dr. Chuck Seipp, a trumpeter who retired from the United States Army Band in 2012, and Dr. Randall Sheets, an organist who has performed more than 1,000 services at Arlington National Cemetery -- will include a variety of classical, virtuoso, lyrical and humorous works.
"Their recital will be entertaining and enlightening," Dordt jazz band director Kevin Linder said. "It is a can't-miss opportunity."