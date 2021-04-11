Turnquist to take a unique musical look at 2020 during Encounter Center program

SIOUX CITY -- Singer Suzy Turnquist will be presenting a program entitled "2020 ... Wow, What a Ride," a musical look back at last year through song.

A Betty Strong Encounter Center livestream presentation, it will be presented virtually at 2 p.m. April 18 at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com.

The program will include songs from Turnquist's memories as she performed throughout the Siouxland area. A veteran entertainer, she has performed at Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, Sioux City Community Theatre and the Sioux Empire Community Theatre.

For more information on the Betty Strong Encounter Center as well as the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, call 712-224-5242.

