Two Dordt University students to host senior exhibits

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Two Dordt University art seniors will be showcasing their art in separate exhibits beginning Monday through May 7.
Danikka Jackson will have a showcase entitled "Way" at the Art Department Gallery inside the Ribbens Academic Complex.
"'Way' is a lament and a warning but, ultimately, it offers hope," Jackson said.
Jackson's artist reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 3.
Emma Bakker will have a showcase entitled "Moments" at the University's Campus Center Art Gallery.
The show will display a variety of portraits showcasing snapshots of friends and family that have had an impact on Bakker's college experience over the last four years.
Bakker's artist reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 26.
