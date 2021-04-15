Two Dordt University students to host senior exhibits

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Two Dordt University art seniors will be showcasing their art in separate exhibits beginning Monday through May 7.

Danikka Jackson will have a showcase entitled "Way" at the Art Department Gallery inside the Ribbens Academic Complex.

"'Way' is a lament and a warning but, ultimately, it offers hope," Jackson said.

Jackson's artist reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 3.

Emma Bakker will have a showcase entitled "Moments" at the University's Campus Center Art Gallery.

The show will display a variety of portraits showcasing snapshots of friends and family that have had an impact on Bakker's college experience over the last four years.

Bakker's artist reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 26.

