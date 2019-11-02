{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Kids will be able to go on a "turkey" scavenger hunt from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, throughout the month of November, at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. 

Check in at the center's welcome desk for instructions. Children who complete the hunt can earn a prize.

In addition, the center will be hosting its first-ever "Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating," a kids' drop-in activity, from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 16.

During "Deck the Center," kids will decorate two wooden ornaments: one to hang on the center's nine-foot holiday tree and another to take home. Materials will be supplied by the center.

Sara Olson

The Lewis & Clark Expedition celebrated Christmas three times on the trail. It is unlikely the men decorated evergreen trees, history education curator Sara Olson said. That's because the practice didn't become popular until the late 1800s.

For more information on these programs or other educational presentations, contact Olson at 712-224-5242 or solson@siouxcitylcic.com.   

