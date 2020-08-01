'Un-masked' show to take a quirky, musical look at today's struggles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Performers Brian Mathers and Julie Hlas, from the singing group Play It Forward, will be presenting "Un-masked," a musical look at today's common struggles, at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 as a live stream event on the Betty Strong Encounter Center's Facebook page.

"Un-masked" will include duets, medleys and mash-ups related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mathers and Hlas will use music, humor and commentary to reflect on current events through an eclectic song cycle of jazz, big band, Broadway and pop standards.

Play It Forward was formed to support local charitable causes and organizations. It has performed in and around Siouxland for the past decade contributing to fundraisers that have generated more than $250,000 for local nonprofits. The group's tagline, "Music on a Mission," reflects its desire to use art to support good works in our community.

To access the show, go to facebook.com/sclandc.

