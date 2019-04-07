SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Laurie Haller, resident bishop of the Iowa Area in the North Central Jurisdiction, will be delivering Morningside College's 2019 Wright Lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave.
Haller will be speaking about the denomination's recent special General Conference, held in St. Louis. The lecture is free and open to the public.
A member of the Morningside College board of directors, Haller was elected as a bishop at the 2016 North Central Jurisdiction Conference. Prior to her election, she served in the Michigan area since 1982. She was serving as senior pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Birmingham in the Detroit Annual Conference when she was elected to the Episcopacy.