Uplifting novel of girl surviving death camp picks up award for Lawton, Iowa author

LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel about a 5-year-old Ukrainian girl who survived massacres and Nazi death camps during World War II was recently awarded a Firebird Book Award from Speak Up Talk Radio.

Donna M. Young author photo

Young

"Steppes to the Cross," written by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young, received the award in the Christian Fiction category.

An artist, ordained minister and stage 4 cancer survivor, Young began writing when she was undergoing treatment. Since 2017, she has written eight books in such categories as thrillers, historic fiction and religious studies.

Young said 2020's "Steppes to the Cross" -- her first attempt at historical fiction -- was especially challenging.

"One-half of my family is Jewish," she said. "I had to research history as well as discover my family history to bring authenticity to the story."

