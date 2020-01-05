Victorian Era mourning practices to be examined at Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Victorian Era mourning practices will be examined at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Retired Siouxland Public Media station manager Gretchen Gondek will discuss the fascinating history of rituals practiced by mourning Americans in the 19th century. The presentation will explore death keepsakes, memorial art, post-mortem photography, music, mourning fashions and funeral cakes.
Admission is free and the presentation will be followed by a complimentary Victorian Tea.