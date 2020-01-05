You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Victorian Era mourning practices to be examined at Encounter Center
View Comments

Victorian Era mourning practices to be examined at Encounter Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Gondek

Gretchen Gondek will discuss the mourning practices of 19th century Americans Jan. 12 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Victorian Era mourning practices will be examined at 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Retired Siouxland Public Media station manager Gretchen Gondek will discuss the fascinating history of rituals practiced by mourning Americans in the 19th century. The presentation will explore death keepsakes, memorial art, post-mortem photography, music, mourning fashions and funeral cakes.

Admission is free and the presentation will be followed by a complimentary Victorian Tea.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News