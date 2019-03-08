SIOUX CITY -- Old-fashioned kitchen collectibles will be the topic at 2 p.m. Sunday, for a "Show and Tell" series at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Museum educators Therera Weaver-Basye and Connie Macfarlane will be sharing items from the museum collection for this free, open-to-the-public program. Audience members are invited to bring their own kitchen collectibles and stories to share. Items might include cookbooks, family recipes and treasured kitchen utensils.
For more information on this or other events and activities, visit siouxcitymuseum.org or call 712-279-6174.