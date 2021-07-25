Vintage motorcycles to be displayed at Encounter Center, beginning Aug. 3

SIOUX CITY -- The Betty Strong Encounter Center will rev up its engines as Richard Schultz brings his "Marvelous Motorcycles" to the center's atrium Aug. 3-29.

Among the vintage motorcycles will be a 1938 Indian 4-Cylinder and a 1941 Harley Davidson Military Prototype.

A longtime rider from Le Mars, Iowa, Schultz began restoring vintage antique motorcycles and cars beginning in the late 1960s.

Schultz has been active in the Antique Motorcycle Club of America for more than 48 years and was its former national director. In addition, he has published two books for enthusiasts, including one about Henderson Motorcycles, that featured a forward by Jay Leno.

Admission to the Betty Strong Encounter Center and the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is free. For information on the center's programs, call 712-224-5242.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.