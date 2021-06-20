Voting panel discussion at Betty Strong Encounter Center June 27

The program will be live in the Encounter Center auditorium and will stream on www.siouxcitylcic.com and on www.facebook.com/sclandc .

The program will include a panel discussion regarding the present and future reality of voting. The moderator will be Dr. Valerie Hennings, Morningside University director of the Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement and associate professor of political science. Panelists will include LWVSC member Flora Lee, past president of the Sioux City NAACP and past Sioux City Community School Board member; Karen Mackey, Human Rights Commission director and enrolled member of the Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska; Perla Alarcon-Flory, first Hispanic president of the Sioux City Community School Board; and Tricia Etringer, Indigenous voting advocate for the Great Plains Action Society.